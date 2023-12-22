Former Notre Dame wide receiver heads west – to ACC

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has announced his next plans and they include playing football at an ACC program.

Well, a soon-to-be ACC program.

Merriweather, a member of Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal just days after the Irish concluded this regular season at Stanford. On Thrusday evening he announced that he plans to attend California to continue his college football career.

Merriweather came to Notre Dame with exceptional speed and size but didn’t put things together with consistency for two seasons. He finishes his Fighting Irish career with 15 receptions for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

All the best at Cal.

