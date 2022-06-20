Former Notre Dame running back headed to Pitt

Former Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister entered the transfer portal this past spring after rushing for 10 touchdowns during his time with the Fighting Irish. Flemister announced on Sunday that he’ll be taking his talents east and spending the 2022 football season at Pitt.

As a junior in 2020, Flemister ran for 299 yards and five touchdowns. His career high for rushing yards in a game actually came against Pitt that season when he racked up 48 yards and a touchdown in a 45-3 Notre Dame victory.

Related: Best photos from Notre Dame’s 45-3 win at Pittsburgh

Flemister’s time was limited in 2021 after he fled the scene of an automobile accident during spring football and had just three rushing attempts.

Flemister will be a graduate transfer to Pitt but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame is slated to host Pitt during the 2023 season as part of the rotation the Irish share annually with ACC opponents.

Related

Transfer running back says goodbye to Notre Dame Notre Dame running back enters transfer portal Notre Dame football: C'Bo Flemister legal update

List