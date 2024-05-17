Former North Oconee football standout featured in EA Sports NCAA Football 25 trailer. Watch here

EA Sports revealed the trailer for its NCAA football 25 game on Friday and the Athens area saw a familiar player featured.

Former North Oconee standout Khalil Barnes is the main focus on a Clemson player running out of the tunnel and onto the field about 30 seconds into the nearly two-minute trailer.

North Oconee's Khalil Barnes (1) takes the field before the start of a GHSA high school football game between Madison County and North Oconee in Bogart, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. North Oconee won 42-0.

The sophomore cornerback accumulated 38 tackles, five for loss, and three interceptions while starting seven games during his freshman campaign.

The Athens Banner-Herald All-area team member wore number 37 a season ago but has changed to No. 7 this year, the same number highlighted in the video. A college football game has not been released since 2014, but with NIL deals now in place, EA Sports can now feature names on the back of jerseys. Barnes is clearly seen on the back of the Clemson player running onto the field.

Also in the video are Georgia football tight end Oscar Delp making a nifty move on a defender and edge rusher Mykel Williams leveling an Alabama offensive player.

See the EA Sports NCAA Football '24 trailer below

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Khalil Barnes featured in EA Sports NCAA football 25 trailer. Watch here