Former No. 1 recruit in the nation, New Jersey’s own Antonio Alfano, commits to LSU football

New Jersey defensive lineman Antonio Alfano committed to the LSU football program on Tuesday afternoon. The former top recruit has impressed this fall at the junior college level and showed with his performances that he can be a dominant piece on the playing field.

Alfano is a former five-star is the former No. 1 player in the nation in the class of 2019, Alfano’s collegiate began after high school at Alabama, before moving to Colorado and now at the JUCO level this fall with Lackawanna. He began to pile up some big offers recently and has taken several trips, including one in November to USC.

A defensive tackle, Alfano is physically imposing but moves very well on his feet.

On Tuesday, Alfano posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), that he was prepared to lock-in his future with LSU:

He also held offers from Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU among others.

Coming out of high school, Alfano was offered by Rutgers. He was not re-offered by the Scarlet Knights this fall.

