Former NFL coach Mike Martz is a big believer in Packers QB Jordan Love

Former NFL head coach Mike Martz, a long-time offensive coach who led the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl, is a big believer in the potential of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“From what I’ve seen of this kid, I’d hang onto him. I’d bet the ranch on this guy,” Martz said in a video for The 33rd Team.

While Love has made only one NFL start and thrown just 83 total passes in regular season games over three seasons, Martz can see the traits necessary for playing quarterback at a high level. He noted Love’s movement ability, throwing delivery, throwing mechanics and calmness in the pocket as reasons for believing in the potential of the young quarterback.

Love, a first-round pick in 2020, could become the new starter in Green Bay if the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers.

More from Martz: “Whatever you gotta do to keep him. Invested three years in him in the same system. I think you hang on to him, do whatever you can. Whether it’s another year or two years down the road, I think he’ll end up being a heck of a player for them.”

Here’s Martz talking Love:

"Just watching him, I've never been so shocked or taken by a guy at first glance." Former NFL HC Mike Martz is 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 on Jordan Love ahead of what is likely to be his first season as an #NFL starter 🏈 pic.twitter.com/iPM1rdtluy — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 7, 2023

More Latest Packers News!

Jets officials flying to California to meet with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers receives permission from Packers to talk trade with Jets Prospects we love for Packers coming out of 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Post-combine 7-round mock draft for Packers featuring Aaron Rodgers trade Short list of Packers-specific draft prospects following NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire