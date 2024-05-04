Former Net Darius Morris passes away at 33 years old

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an important offseason for their franchise as they look to build their up for a potential playoff appearance next season. As Brooklyn moves forward with the rest of their summer, they will be doing so while mourning a player that played for the organization some years ago.

Per multiple reports on Saturday, former Nets guard Darius Morris passed away at some point this week. Morris played for Brooklyn during the 2014-15 season, his last in the NBA, and averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 assists per game in 38 appearances.

Morris, 33, played two seasons of big-time college basketball for the Michigan Wolverines before being drafted with the 41st overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris was named third-team All-Big Ten during the 2010-11 season when he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Details of Morris’ death have not been available at this time, but TMZ Sports confirms that his body was discovered in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Morris’ family also confirmed his death to TMZ Sports and also provided a statement on his death saying:

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The Los Angeles Lakers, who Morris spent his first two seasons in the NBA with, posted their condolences to Morris’ family.

We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkTs2VrKb6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire