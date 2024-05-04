Former NBA Player Darius Morris Dead at 33

Morris spent time on several NBA teams including the Lakers, 76ers and Nets, and broke records while playing for the University of Michigan Wolverines during his college years

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Darius Morris playing for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019

NBA alum Darius Morris — who played for a number of teams including the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of his four-year NBA career from 2011 to 2015 — has died. He was 33.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report Morris' death. Morris' family shared a statement with TMZ on May 4, asking fans to respect their privacy as they mourn their loss.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Originally from the Los Angeles area, the former point guard began his basketball career with the University of Michigan's Wolverines. Morris played for the collegiate team from 2009 to 2011 and made history when he became one of only five players at the school to make more than 200 assists in a season.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Darius Morris playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013

The university's men's basketball team shared its condolences following the news of Morris' death, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 4: "The Michigan Basketball Community mourns the passing of Darius Morris 💛💙."

The team also shared a photo of the athlete smiling as he walked down the court wearing his No. 4 jersey.

Following his successful college career, Morris entered the NBA Draft in 2011, and was selected by the Lakers as the 41st overall pick. Playing two seasons in Los Angeles alongside greats like Kobe Bryant, he then spent the following season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He ended his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.

Related: Indiana Fever Vet Could Lose Her Starting Spot to Caitlin Clark — but Says She's Eager to Help the Rookie

Morris also spent time in the NBA G League with teams including the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Santa Cruz Warriors, played on the San Antonio Spurs for the Summer League and even spent time on international teams, playing around the world in China, Russia and France.

Former Michigan coach John Beilein reflected on Morris' death, writing in a post on X that the athlete was a "leader" in the college program.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris," Beilein wrote. "In 2010-11 Darius was our starting [point guard]. He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success. RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.