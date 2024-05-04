Former NBA guard, University of Michigan star Darius Morris dead at 33

(WGHP) — Former NBA guard Darius Morris has died at the age of 33, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Morris played at the University of Michigan from 2009-2011. He made Third Team All-Big Ten in his sophomore season and is one of five players in Michigan history to record over 200 assists in a season.

He would go on to be selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2nd Round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and play in the NBA for four seasons with the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets from 2011-2015.

Morris also spent time in the NBA D-League, now known as the G-League, and played professionally overseas. He last played professionally until 2020.

At this time the cause of Morris’ death is unknown.

