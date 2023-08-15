Former MSU football TE Connor Heyward highest rated TE by PFF in week one

The NFL has concluded the first week of preseason football as teams prepare for the 2023-24 campaign. Now is the time for players to fight and earn roster spots and playing time for the upcoming season. It appears Connor Heyward is not going to have a problem there.

Heyward spent the 2022-23 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster and looks to be heading that way again. After the first week of preseason games, where the Steelers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heyward received a 93.7 PFF grade, ranking him the highest TE in the NFL for the week.

Former MSU Spartan Connor Heyward was PFF’s highest rated TE from the NFL’s Preseason Week 1 with a 93.7 Offensive Grade. He had two catches on two targets for 34 receiving yards and converted a 1st Down on both catches. https://t.co/4urNIk3s8T — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) August 14, 2023

