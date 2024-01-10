Advertisement

Former MSU DB Kendell Brooks signs with Indianapolis Colts

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Former Michigan State defensive back Kendell Brooks has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brooks was one of three to sign a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday. Brooks played for Michigan State for two seasons (2021-22) after transferring from North Greenville University.

Brooks was an undrafted free agent signing of the Arizona Cardinals this past season but was let go during training camp.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire