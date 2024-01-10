Former MSU DB Kendell Brooks signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Michigan State defensive back Kendell Brooks has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brooks was one of three to sign a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday. Brooks played for Michigan State for two seasons (2021-22) after transferring from North Greenville University.

Brooks was an undrafted free agent signing of the Arizona Cardinals this past season but was let go during training camp.

