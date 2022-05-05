Former Michigan State basketball F Gabe Brown gets invite to NBA Combine

Former Michigan State basketball forward Gabe Brown has had pro basketball on his mind for a long time. His Twitter handle is even @_Going_Pro_.

Now, he will have an opportunity to make that dream a reality, as the Spartan small forward has been invited to participate in the 2022 NBA draft combine from May 16-22 in Chicago. Brown will also participate in the G-League combine starting on May 15.

Brown never had the breakout season that some fans expected, but as an athletic shooter who can attack the rim and defend the perimeter, he does have some legitimate skills that are helpful on any basketball team, collegiate or pro.

