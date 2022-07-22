Former Michigan football player signs an NFL deal

Former Wolverine defensive lineman Carlo Kemp has reached an agreement to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Pumped for #Michigan alum Carlo Kemp signing with the @chargers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) July 21, 2022

Kemp went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, but he did sign with the Green Bay Packers as a UDFA. He was then cut by the Packers before signing with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

The former Wolverine has never seen NFL game action, so he decided to go play in the USFL this past spring where he played for the Pittsburgh Maulers. Kemp had 51 tackles and five sacks during his 10 games played in the USFL.

During his four years in Ann Arbor, Kemp compiled 83 tackles and five sacks.

Kemp will look to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster this fall and will be competing once camp opens up next week for Los Angeles.

He is now the second former Wolverine to sign with an NFL team after playing in the USFL. Channing Stribling signed with the Washington Commanders.

