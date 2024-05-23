Former Mayville State forward, assistant joins UND women's basketball as assistant

May 22—GRAND FORKS — UND women's basketball filled one of its open assistant coaching roles with the hiring of Andi Gayner on Wednesday.

Gayner has deep ties to Dennis Hutter, who was

named the Fighting Hawks associate head coach

in March.

Gayner played for Hutter at Mayville State from 2014-2018 after a high school career at Dassel-Cokato, west of Minneapolis.

She also coached under Hutter for three years, where she focused on the defense and post play.

"Andi is a hardworking, dedicated and passionate person and will bring all those qualities to Fighting Hawks women's basketball," UND coach Mallory Bernhard said. "The experience she brings and connections she has already created will be of great value to our program."

UND has one remaining assistant position to fill.

Gayner's most recent coaching experience is as an assistant girls basketball coach at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minn. The Trojans advanced to the section championship game each of the last three seasons.

She recently graduated from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

"I am beyond excited to join the Fighting Hawks women's basketball program," said Gayner. "I appreciate the mentorship from previous coaches and the experiences that have guided me thus far. I look forward to stepping on campus and getting to work."

As an assistant at Mayville State, Gayner helped lead the Comets to consecutive regular season conference championships from 2018-2020 and a postseason tournament title in 2019-2020. The Comets advanced to the NAIA national tournament that year.

Mayville State had a 58-22 overall record and was 34-5 at home with Gayner on the bench.

Gayner was named all-conference four times as a player, earning a first-team selection her final two seasons. She was an honorable mention All-American as a junior and senior after averaging over 19 points per game both years.

Gayner finished her career with 1,757 points — the second-most all time for the Comets — 736 rebounds, 137 steals, 76 blocks and 164 assists.

She spent time in the compliance offices at St. Thomas and Bemidji State while attending law school and coaching at Wayzata.