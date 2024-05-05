Former LSU women’s basketball guard Angelica Velez commits to Syracuse

A former LSU women’s basketball guard has announced her transfer destination.

On Sunday morning, Angelica Velez announced on social media that she has committed to continue her career at Syracuse. A true freshman this past season from the Bronx, Velez appeared in 23 games coming off the bench and totaled 111 minutes while averaging 1.2 points with 13 total assists and rebounds.

Though she likely would have seen a much more significant role next season after the departure of Hailey Van Lith in the transfer portal, she opted to do the same and now joins a Syracuse team that finished last season 24-8 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

LSU has done a lot of work rebuilding the backcourt this offseason, adding a trio of experienced guard transfers in Kailyn Gilbert, Shayeanne Day-Wilson and Mjracle Shepphard. It also signed the top player in Louisiana in guard Jada Richard.

