Former Lobo basketball player named to Naismith Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most notable basketball figures to come through Albuquerque has been named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. On Saturday, it was announced that former UNM player and Albuquerque Thunderbirds head coach, Michael Cooper, is a part of the class of 2024.

Cooper first came to New Mexico in 1976 after transferring from Pasadena City College in California. He spent two seasons with the Lobos and was a first-team all-WAC selection in both years. In the 1977-1978 season, Cooper was also a first team All-America selection after guiding to the Lobos to a WAC championship. During his time at UNM, cooper averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Story continues below

Thanks to his success with the Lobos, Cooper was selected with the No. 60 overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Cooper then went on to be a part of the “Showtime Lakers” where he won five NBA championships alongside players including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy.

During his 11-year NBA career, Cooper made a name for himself on defense. He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the 1986-1987 season and was an NBA all-defensive team selection eight times. He finished his career with over 1,000 steals and 500 blocks.

Following his playing career, Cooper got into coaching. His coaching career spans multiple levels of basketball including the NBA, WNBA, NBA D-League, college, and high school. Most notably, Cooper was a back-to-back champion with the WNBA Los Angles Sparks in 2001 and 2002. He was also named the WNBA coach of the year in 2000.

Cooper’s coaching career also took him back to New Mexico as head coach of the Albuquerque Thunderbirds. He coached the T-Birds from 2005-2007 and guided the team to the league championship in 2006.

Cooper is now the second Lobo basketball player to be named to the hall of fame. He joins 2012 inductee Mel Daniels.

The hall of fame class of 2024 includes Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Seimone Augustus, Bo Ryan, Walter Davis, Michele Timms, Jerry West, Doug Collins, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin, Herb Simon and Charles Smith. Cooper will be enshrined the weekend of August 16-17 in Springfield, MA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.