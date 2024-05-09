This former Knicks forward asks $3.99M for his light-filled NYC maisonette
In the midst of the New York Knicks’ playoff madness, Lance Thomas, a former NBA forward on the team, has put his sprawling Tribeca triplex maisonette back on the market for $3.99 million — following a price drop and broker swap.
Thomas first listed the apartment for $5.5 million last year after buying it for $3.56 million in 2016, according to property records.
The full-floor home is 2,518 square feet. It’s part of a seven-story, six-unit boutique building at 52-54 Lispenard St., two landmarked, brick and cast-iron buildings that merged around 10 years ago.
The smart-wired home features two bedrooms and 2½ baths. Details include a marble-wrapped smokeless fireplace, lofted ceilings, 8-inch wide-plank oak flooring, surround sound, recessed LED lighting and a 22-foot-wide garden. The home is anchored by a double-height great room and a three-story glass curtain wall. There’s also an eat-in chef’s kitchen.
A main bedroom suite that overlooks the great room below comes with a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath featuring Calacatta marble slab walls and floors. A sculptural spiral oak staircase leads to the lower level, which now serves as a media room with an “interior” bedroom — meaning there are no windows — and a Murphy bed. There’s also laundry on this floor. The building comes with a part-time doorman and a full-time super. It was built in 1920.
The listing brokers are Nick Gavin and Ugo Russino of Compass.