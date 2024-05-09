This former Knicks forward asks $3.99M for his light-filled NYC maisonette

In the midst of the New York Knicks’ playoff madness, Lance Thomas, a former NBA forward on the team, has put his sprawling Tribeca triplex maisonette back on the market for $3.99 million — following a price drop and broker swap.

Thomas first listed the apartment for $5.5 million last year after buying it for $3.56 million in 2016, according to property records.

The full-floor home is 2,518 square feet. It’s part of a seven-story, six-unit boutique building at 52-54 Lispenard St., two landmarked, brick and cast-iron buildings that merged around 10 years ago.

Lance Thomas during his Knicks days. NBAE via Getty Images

The great room comes with lofty ceiling heights in this Tribeca maisonette triplex. Shannon Dupre of DDreps

The residence is in a landmarked brick and cast-iron building. Shannon Dupre of DDreps

A cozy media room. Shannon Dupre of DDreps

The open, eat-in chef’s kitchen Shannon Dupre of DDreps

A neutral-toned bedroom. Shannon Dupre of DDreps

The smart-wired home features two bedrooms and 2½ baths. Details include a marble-wrapped smokeless fireplace, lofted ceilings, 8-inch wide-plank oak flooring, surround sound, recessed LED lighting and a 22-foot-wide garden. The home is anchored by a double-height great room and a three-story glass curtain wall. There’s also an eat-in chef’s kitchen.

A main bedroom suite that overlooks the great room below comes with a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath featuring Calacatta marble slab walls and floors. A sculptural spiral oak staircase leads to the lower level, which now serves as a media room with an “interior” bedroom — meaning there are no windows — and a Murphy bed. There’s also laundry on this floor. The building comes with a part-time doorman and a full-time super. It was built in 1920.

The listing brokers are Nick Gavin and Ugo Russino of Compass.