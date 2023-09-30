Former Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris remains enrolled at KU amid rape charge

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Former Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris remains enrolled at the school amid a rape charge, a university official said Friday afternoon.

Morris was arrested Friday morning and charged with rape. That led Kansas basketball coach Bill Self to announce that Morris, who had previously been suspended, was dismissed from the program.

Those developments have not resulted in Morris’ place as a student being eliminated.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program,” Self said in a statement Friday. “We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

