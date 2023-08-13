Former Huskers perform well in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

Week one of the NFL preseason saw several former Nebraska Cornhuskers trending on social media. Quarterback Adrian Martinez and wide receiver Trey Palmer led the group.

Palmer had four catches for 33 yards and one touchdown for Tampa Bay. Palmer also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards.

Adrian Martinez helped lead the Detroit Lions to a 21-16 victory over the New York Giants. Martinez earned praise from his head coach Dan Campbell although the coach did say that Martinez will lose playing time to recently signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Scroll below to take a closer look at some of the memorable plays former Nebraska Cornhuskers made in the first week of the NFL preseason.

Adrian Martinez - Game Winning Touchdown

Adrian Martinez - First Down Pass

AM

Adrian Martinez - First Down Scramble

AM 1st down

Samori Toure - Tip Toe Catch

SAMORI TOURE 💰🔥

Garrett Nelson - First professional sack

Trey Palmer - Touchdown catch

Perfect placement by @bakermayfield and rookie Trey Palmer gets the feet down 👏

