Former Husker great receives hometown honor

A Nebraska football great and Heisman Trophy winner was honored by his hometown earlier this week. Running back Mike Rozier had a street in Camden, New Jersey, named in his honor on Tuesday.

Rozier played at Nebraska from 1981-83, running for 4,780 yards and 49 touchdowns. His best season was in 1983, when he ran for 2,148 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy.

Rozier would play two seasons in the USFL before joining the NFL and Houston Oilers for the 1985 season. He played for the Oilers from 1985-1990 and closed his career with the Atlanta Falcons for the 1900-91 campaign.

The New Jersey native was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Mike Rozier Way Husker legend, Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier was honored earlier today in his hometown of Camden, NJ with a street dedicated in his honor. In his three years at Nebraska, Rozier rushed for 4,780 yards & 49 TDs. #GBR pic.twitter.com/2BQR0XkyIi — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) April 9, 2024

