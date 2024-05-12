Former Gophers, NFL player, pro wrestler Bob Bruggers dead at 80

Bob Bruggers, who played for the Gophers football team after a standout prep basketball and football career at Danube (Minn.) High School, died Friday at his home in Florida. He was 80.

Bruggers helped Danube, located in Renville County about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities, reach the boys basketball state tournament in 1961 and '62. After the 1962 season, Bruggers was named to the Parade All-America team.

After playing both offense and defense for the Gophers from 1963 to '65, Bruggers signed as an undrafted free agent and went on to play six years as a linebacker with Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers of the AFL (and later NFL).

After retiring from football, he wrestled professionally for Verne Gagne and the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He wrestled for other professional wrestling organizations until 1975. He retired after suffering injuries in an airplane crash.

Bruggers is a member of the University's "M" Club Hall of Fame, MSHSL Hall of Fame and Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.