Former Georgia DB has hilarious reaction when hearing his new HC went to Alabama

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. During recent media availability, he was asked about playing for head coach DeMeco Ryans and how the experience compares to playing for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

The question was looking for an answer that would spur a rivalry-type response. However, Lassiter wasn’t even able to answer the question because of the pure shock he experienced when finding out his head coach was a former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ryans was a linebacker under Mike Shula at Alabama from 2002-2005 and had a brief career in the NFL, spending six seasons with the franchise he now coaches, the Texans.

The moment Texans 2nd round pick Kamari Lassiter found out DeMeco Ryans played at Alabama 😂 🎥 via: @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/E0xhI7b8TK — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) May 11, 2024

