Former Florida reliever to make first MLB start with New York Mets

Former Florida right-hander Christian Scott is getting his shot in the majors, according to ESPN prospects insider Kiley McDaniel.

The New York Mets have called him up to make his debut on Saturday. Scott spent three seasons in Gainesville, including the shortened 2020 campaign. As a freshman in 2019, Scott made a team-high 22 appearances, ending the year with a 6-3 record and a 5.19 ERA over 52 innings.

His second year started off well with a 2-0 record and 1.20 ERA over 15 innings out of the bullpen, but the season ended early because of the pandemic. Finally, Scott came into his own as a junior, appearing in an SEC-high 26 games and maintaining a 3.00 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 54 innings.

Scott also played for the prestigious Original Florida Pokers travel organization during his high school years.

The New York Mets selected him with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Christian Scott is being called up by the Mets to make his major league debut "likely" on Saturday against the Rays, per @kileymcd pic.twitter.com/Em8BWLDWcG — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 2, 2024

Coming out of college, Scott was profiled as a sinker-slider arm, but the Mets believed he could become a starter. He began relying on fastballs more than sinkers and has added a changeup and sweeper over the past two years.

That new arsenal and a 6.4% walk rate in Triple-A this year has New York ready to see if Scott can do it in the Show. He’ll take over Adrian Houser’s spot in the rotation.

The Mets and Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled to start play at 7:15 p.m. ET Saturday night. Fans can watch on the MLB At Bat app, Fubo, or on local FOX stations.

