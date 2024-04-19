Former Florida football great has high praise for UF freshman RB

One of the surprise performances of the Florida football spring game came from freshman running back Jadan Baugh, who rushed for a game-high 77 yards on 12 carries.

But it wasn't a surprise to a former Florida Gators running back great who watched him closely.

Earnest Graham, who rushed for 3,065 yards and 33 TDs at UF from 1998-2002, came away impressed with the running stlye of the 6-foot-1, 237-pound Baugh.

"This kid makes all the right decisions because he runs at a damn-near perfect tempo," Graham posted on X. "To be that fluid, with that kind of lateral ability at his size makes for a dangerous combination ... the chains (will) ALWAYS move."

Baugh currently projects behind returning starter Montrell Johnson and rising sophomore Treyaun Webb on the depth chart but will look to work his way up during fall camp. JUCO transfer running back Ja'Kobi Jackson also had a strong spring game with 5 carries for 60 yards, and Florida is hopeful to get Tulane transfer running back Cam Carroll back for fall camp. Carroll sat out during the spring as he's still rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last August.

Graham moved to Gainesville a year ago to allow his son, Myles Graham, to play linebacker at Buchholz High and prepare for his freshman season at Florida. Like Baugh, Myles Graham enrolled early but was sidelined in the middle of spring drills to undergo back surgery. Like Carroll, Florida is hopeful to have the younger Graham back for the start of fall camp.

