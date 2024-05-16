Former Florida basketball preseason All-SEC guard is back in the league. Where he ended up

Former Florida basketball preseason all-SEC guard Riley Kugel has found a new home

After attempting to land at Kansas, the 6-foot-5 Kugel announced on social media on Thursday that he's committed to Mississippi State.

Back to where it all started @HailStateMBK pic.twitter.com/1u8eYoDTDc — Riley “ Juice ” Kugel (@RileyKugel) May 16, 2024

Kugel averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games (11 starts) for the Florida Gators in 2023-24. A preseason All-SEC guard, Kugel lost his starting job for UF shortly before conference play began and came off the bench behind Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin and Will Richard.

Days after the Florida 2023-24 season ended with a 102-100 overtime loss to Colorado in the NCAA Tournament, Kugel announced he was entering the transfer portal. He initially committed to Kansas, but on the March Madness podcast in early May, Kansas coach Bill Self said it was "up in the air" whether Kugel would end up signing with the Jayhawks.

Now, Kugel appears headed to Mississippi State, where he initially committed out of Dr. Phillips High in Orlando. But Kugel changed his mind and instead signed with the Gators before the start of the 2022-23 season after MSU fired head coach Ben Howland and replaced him with Chris Jans.

Kugel won't be making a return trip to the O'Connell Center as Florida will play at Mississippi State in 2024-25. The SEC opponents for all men's basketball schools were released earlier this week.

Another former Florida basketball guards lands at UNLV

Another former Florida basketball guard who entered the transfer portal, Julian Rishwain, announced on social media that he will play at UNLV next season.

The 6-foot-5 Rishwain appeared in just eight games for the Gators and wasn't in the rotation by the time the SEC schedule began. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for UF, shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 40 percent (4-10) from 3-point range.

