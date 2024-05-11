Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson announces retirement

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday night in a pair of posts on social media that included a thank you to the team that signed him in 2018.

“To the Miami Dolphins Organization, I want to thank you for changing my family’s life forever and giving me the opportunity to come play in my home state in front of family, friends and the youth in my community,” Wilson’s post reads, in part. “This provideded [sic] me a chance to be a leader in front of my community and a light to shine at dark times we all suffered. … I’m extremely excited for my next career, Stay at Home DAD!!!”

Wilson, 31, began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. In four seasons with the team, he caught 124 passes for 1,544 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

The Dolphins then signed the Port St. Lucie native to a three-year contract in the 2018 offseason. In his first two seasons in Miami, Wilson recorded 742 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs along with a 52-yard touchdown pass.

A huge chunk of that production came in one dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in 2018 when he racked up 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and returned in 2021 to record just 25 receptions for 213 yards. He then had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 before spending all of 2023 as a free agent.

