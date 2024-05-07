Former Cubs All-Star walks across stage as a Penn State graduate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dexter Fowler graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Science degree this week.

The 2016 World Series champion joined his classmates in Happy Valley to walk across the stage with his diploma. Major League Baseball posted the awesome moment on social media.

Dexter Fowler has graduated from Penn State with a bachelor of science degree in Organizational and Professional Communication 🎓 pic.twitter.com/ea87oznI4K — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2024

Fowler was drafted right out of high school in the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Draft. The center fielder made his big league debut for the Colorado Rockies in 2008, where he played for six seasons. After a short stint with the Houston Astros, Fowler was traded to the Cubs in 2015, where he earned his first All-Star selection and was a key part of the 2016 World Series championship team, hitting leadoff.

After the 2016 season, Fowler was scooped up by the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from baseball in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels.

