Former Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr., suspended for gambling, signs with Eagles

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has found a new team, even though he cannot play this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Monday and placed him on the reserve/suspended list.

Rodgers and Colts defensive back Roshod Berry were suspended in June for violating the NFL's gambling policy, and the team waived them soon after. Rodgers can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season.

He had an opportunity to be a leader in the Colts defensive backfield with the departures of Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. Rodgers had 34 tackles and 4 fumble recoveries in 2022, after first making his mark as a kick returner.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was the Colts' offensive coordinator in Rodgers' rookie year of 2020.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Suspended Isaiah Rodgers Sr. signed by Eagles