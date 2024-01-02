Former Clemson QB to take the helm for FSU

Jan. 2—TALLAHASSEE- After a not so quiet search by the Seminoles for their next starting quarterback in the transfer portal, it has been announced that former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei will be with the Seminoles next season. This comes after Florida State suffered the largest defeat in bowl history in a 60 point loss to Georgia in the Orange bowl, a game that saw the Noles take the field with out 29 of their scholarship players.

Florida State's quarterback woes began in the second to last game of the regular season against North Alabama where Jordan Travis suffered a season- ending leg injury. Backup Noles QB Tate Rodemaker took over and led the Noles to a victory over North Alabama and Florida before third stringer Brock Glenn had to take the reins after Rodemaker suffered a head injury. Glenn led the Noles to an ACC Championship victory and a perfect season, before the famous snub that seemed to derail Florida State's entire football program for this season.

Since the Noles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff they have sued the ACC, suffered the largest margin of defeat in bowl game history and endured a vigorous search for the next great Seminole quarterback.

Now they have found their guy in DJ Uiagalelei. With only one season of eligibility left, Uiagalelei is being touted as a bridge for the Noles, someone to secure the program's success while the coaching staff develops young Brock Glenn. Uiagalelei spent three seasons with Clemson and played well, though his performances were up and down. His stats were nice, throwing for 2,246 yards in his second season and over 2,500 in his last year with the Tigers. But turnovers and down performances plagued the young QB.

Uiagalelei's turmoil at Clemson came to a head when he was benched early in the 2022 ACC title game against North Carolina and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the decision to bench Uiagalelei in the Orange Bowl in favor of Cade Klubnik, who now leads the Tigers.

Uiagalelei then transferred to Oregon State and had a very successful year with the Beavers. He threw for 21 touchdowns and a career high 2,638 yards and was sacked just 11 times, a significant improvement from the prior two years.

Uiagalelei led the Beavers to an 8-4 regular season record and a final ranking of 19. Their only loss to a non top 25 opponent was a three point defeat to Arizona, who finished ranked number 14. The Beavers came away with big wins over Cal and UCLA, but their biggest win came against number ten Utah.

Uiagalelei is the answer to the Seminoles' prayers. A capable and competent starting quarterback to take the reins while the program regroups from the massive blow it's been dealt. The only thing worse for a recovering program is a bad quarterback and Uiagalelei could be the shot in the arm that the Noles need.

Meanwhile, Uiagalelei will be a welcome addition to the quarterback room as the Noles coaching staff develops Brock Glenn into the next great Seminole quarterback.