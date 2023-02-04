Former Bucs assistant Lori Locust joins Titans’ coaching staff

Former #Bucs assistant DL coach Lori Locust has landed in a new spot. Sources say she’s heading to the #Titans, signing a deal to be a defensive assistant in Tennessee. Coach Lo impressed coach Mike Vrabel, as well as new GM Ran Carthon, in the interview process. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant Lori Locust has already found a new home in the NFL coaching ranks.

Locust, the Bucs’ former assistant defensive line coach, will join the Tennessee Titans’ staff as a defensive assistant, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A former defensive line player herself, Locust transitioned into coaching back in 2008, getting her first NFL experience as an intern for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

She joined Bruce Arians’ staff full-time as a defensive assistant in 2019, and helped lead one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive fronts over the next four seasons, a run that included a Super Bowl win in 2020.

