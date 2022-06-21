Former Brown Larry Ogunjobi joins Steelers, his third AFC North team

This offseason was full of former members of the Cleveland Browns on the free agent market. So far, the team hasn’t dipped back into their history to bring back a player who has left but still has a chance to do so but not with DT Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi had an interesting offseason. He was a big initial signing by Ryan Pace in his first offseason as the Chicago Bears general manager. Reports were that the Bears and Ogunjobi agreed to a three-year deal worth over $40 million.

Shortly after, Ogunjobi was unable to pass a physical which was not surprising given that his previous season ended with a foot injury in the playoffs. Chicago did not go through with the contract and the former third-round pick stayed on the market until Tuesday:

Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Ogunjobi now will have played for the Browns, Bengals and Steelers, leaving the Ravens as the lone Ogunjobi-less AFC North team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

After four seasons in Cleveland and one in Cincinnati, Ogunjobi continues his tour of the AFC North. In five seasons, he compiled 21.5 sacks including an impressive seven last year with the Bengals.

With Stephon Tuitt retiring, the Steelers fill a need on their defensive line if Ogunjobi is healthy.

Interestingly, Ogunjobi was the player who pushed Mason Rudolph prior to Myles Garrett’s infamous helmet swing and will now join Rudolph in Pittsburgh.

The Browns may still need to add an interior defensive lineman but a reunion is not in the cards with Ogunjobi. Perhaps his next stop finishes the AFC North loop and reunites him with Sashi Brown, the man who drafted him in Cleveland and is now the president of the Baltimore Ravens.