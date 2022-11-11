Former Broncos OL Jared Veldheer is now a school cook

It is important to keep in mind that when a professional athlete retires, they are usually in their late 20s or their early 30s. Many rely on their college education, or in the case of former Broncos offensive linemen Jared Veldheer, you can parlay your passion for nutrition to be a school cook.

Veldheer spent 11 years in the NFL before retiring for good in May of 2021. He spent four years each with the then-Oakland Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals before one season with the Broncos 2018 followed by short stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

It appears from watching NFL Films chronicle his journey from lineman to school cook that Veldheer is making his biggest impact in influencing school children to eat nutritionally-healthy foods.

So, while many school cooks are not 6’8 and former NFL players, check out how Veldheer made that transition to the cafeteria below. It’s never too late to make an impact with our youth.

