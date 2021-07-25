  • Oops!
Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson gives Steelers fan huge tip at restaurant

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is known for many things, chief among them his dropping major tips at restaurants.

And then showing it off on social media.

Johnson did this again recently, as revealed on his Twitter account — with a fun twist. He dropped the big tip on the head of a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and even made sure to detail that on the receipt itself, putting a “Who Dey” on it for good measure.

The last time the former Bengals star showed up in headlines, for what it’s worth, he was chatting about a touchdown celebration he didn’t get to use during his playing career — and now Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are talking about using it.

