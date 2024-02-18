Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron joins Battlehawks

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron has officially landed in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Those Battlehawks made the move official over the weekend ahead of training camp beginning.

The Bengals granted McCarron an early release from their roster last week at his request so that he could pursue the UFL again. Before joining the Bengals last season as depth, he had won an MVP award during a stunning resurgence with the Battlehawks.

From a Bengals perspective, McCarron wasn’t a part of the long-term plans, something further reinforced by Jake Browning’s massive breakout in place of Joe Burrow.

Now, McCarron gets to pursue being a starter again.

Who is ready for McCarron round 2? 👀🙌

Heard Battlehawk Nation is. Welcome back, 🔟.@10AJMcCarron | @XFLBattlehawks | #UFL2024 Fill the dome for this return ➡️ https://t.co/DPzgxMYSXk pic.twitter.com/NkgW6vAq94 — UFL (XFL) (@XFL2023) February 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire