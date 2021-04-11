Former Bears WR Taylor Gabriel announces retirement

The man they called Turbo is hanging up his cleats. Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is retiring from the NFL after six seasons.

Gabriel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, where he spent two seasons. Gabriel would spend the following two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played in Super Bowl LI, where the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

Two years later, Gabriel signed a two-year deal with the Bears, where his electrifying speed was on display. His most productive season came in his first year in Chicago, where he caught 67 passes for 688 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

In two seasons with the Bears, Gabriel had 96 catches for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. He became a free agent in 2020.

Gabriel announced his retirement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts complete with a photo of him chilling by the pool.

Gabriel had expressed his desire to continue playing in the NFL, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Now, Turbo is stepping away from the gridiron after first joining the league as an undrafted free agent.

List