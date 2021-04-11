Former Bears WR Taylor Gabriel announces retirement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The man they called Turbo is hanging up his cleats. Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is retiring from the NFL after six seasons.

Gabriel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, where he spent two seasons. Gabriel would spend the following two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played in Super Bowl LI, where the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

Two years later, Gabriel signed a two-year deal with the Bears, where his electrifying speed was on display. His most productive season came in his first year in Chicago, where he caught 67 passes for 688 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

In two seasons with the Bears, Gabriel had 96 catches for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. He became a free agent in 2020.

Gabriel announced his retirement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts complete with a photo of him chilling by the pool.

Gabriel had expressed his desire to continue playing in the NFL, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Now, Turbo is stepping away from the gridiron after first joining the league as an undrafted free agent.

List

Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears re-sign cornerback Michael Joseph

    The Bears re-signed cornerback Michael Joseph on Friday .

  • Post-Easter Break Practice Updates: Pass Rush, Run Game Development

    Boston College returned to practice for the first time since Easter break on Friday. Cornerback CJ Burton notched an

  • Taylor Gabriel retires

    Former NFL wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is calling it a career. “Retired,” Gabriel wrote to accompany an Instagram picture of him lounging in his pool. “Undrafted Free Agent Tryout #7Years. Thanks to all my fans and supporters love y’all.” Gabriel was a free agent who said last year that he decided not to play because [more]

  • Colts listed among best teams at selecting first-round picks

    PFF sees the Colts as solid first-round selectors.

  • Who has the edge in Blues, Coyotes, Sharks playoff race?

    The Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks are in the closest playoff race in the league right now.

  • Titans players lobby to wear throwback uniforms in 2021

    Derrick Henry is leading the charge among Titans players.

  • Former Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel calls it a career

    Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor "Turbo" Gabriel has finally called it a career.

  • John Harbaugh says he considered letting Justin Tucker try a 68-yard field goal against the Browns

    One of the best games of the 2020 NFL season ended with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hitting a 55-yard field goal to beat the Browns. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that minutes earlier, Tucker nearly convinced him to let him kick an NFL-record 68-yard field goal. Harbaugh relayed the story of that game in [more]

  • Masters odds: After phenomenal round, Hideki Matsuyama is huge favorite to win green jacket

    On Saturday, Hideki Matsuyama had a great round and his odds to win took a big drop.

  • Pfizer less effective in S African variant: Israel

    A study in Israel found Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be less effective on the variant found in South Africa.However, the variant's occurrence in the country is low, and the research has also not been peer-reviewed. The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who tested positive at least two weeks after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine against the same number who had tested positive but were unvaccinated. It also matched age and gender, among other characteristics. South Africa's variant was found to make up 1% of all cases in the study, according to Tel Aviv University, and the country's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. They found that the variant was eight times more prevalent in patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who were unvaccinated. According to Tel Aviv University professor Adi Stern, the data suggests that the South African variant is able to break through the vaccine's protection to some extent. The researchers cautioned that the data was not intended to deduce overall vaccine effectiveness against other variants, since it only looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19, instead of overall infection rates. Pfizer and BioNTech could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

  • Study takes on tough question: Did NFL fan attendance help spread COVID-19?

    A new study found links to fan attendance and COVID-19 spikes while the NFL points to a study concluding the opposite.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • Bucks' Khris Middleton joining NBL's Brisbane Bullets ownership group

    Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.

  • Soccer: Ten-man Leeds snatch last-gasp win at Man City

    A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal. Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

  • Avalanche visit Ducks with big goals in mind

    The Colorado Avalanche are not just battling for top spot in the West Division and overall NHL standings. The Avalanche are chasing their own history. Heading into Sunday's road clash with the cellar-dwelling Anaheim Ducks, the Avalanche boast a 27-9-4 record, which equals their best 40-game start in franchise history.

  • Jamel Herring recaps win over Carl Frampton, eyes Oscar Valdez next

    WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring breaks down his big win against Carl Frampton and says his main priority now is to unify titles with WBC champion Oscar Valdez.

  • Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller amid NCAA investigation

    Arizona had stuck by men's basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years. The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. “We’re evaluating the overall position of the program, and that includes on-court and off-court elements,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said.

  • Exclusive: Nike, WNBA team up for landmark 25th season with the most comprehensive uniform system ever

    The Rebel Edition jerseys uplift stories of female empowerment stories from their cities and neighborhoods to life through the eyes of the players donning them on game day.

  • Rain pushes remainder of Cup Series race at Martinsville to Sunday

    Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]