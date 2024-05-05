Former Bears QB Bob Avellini has passed away

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Bob Avellini passed away Saturday at the age of 70.

Avellini, a former sixth-round pick in 1975, spent 10 years in Chicago. He appeared in 73 games, including 50 starts, where he passed for 7,111 yards with 33 touchdowns and 69 interceptions.

Most notably, Avellini spent his entire Bears career with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, who was selected fourth overall in the same draft.

Avellini’s best season came in 1977, where he and Payton led Chicago to the playoffs. In that span, Avellini threw for a career-high 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 3707, in the postseason.

The Bears released the following statement:

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; a fierce and tough competitor. He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in 14 years. He will be missed.”

