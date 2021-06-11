Former Bears OL Kyle Long suffered lower-leg injury, could miss training camp

There’s no denying that Kyle Long was a force on Chicago’s offensive line during his seven seasons with the Bears. The biggest issue was his injury concerns, as he played just 12 total games in his final two seasons in Chicago due to injury.

After taking a year off, where he served as a studio analyst at CBS Sports, Long made his return to the NFL signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

But Long has hit another injury roadblock after suffering a lower-leg injury that could hold him out of training camp, according to Ian Rapoport.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that there’s a chance Long might need surgery, but “we will see.”

The hope is that Long could return before the start of the regular season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Long took to Twitter to address his injury:

I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football. Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 10, 2021

Long was a first-round selection by the Bears in 2013, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler at two different positions. He was a valuable part of their offensive line. But ultimately injuries plagued Long over the his last four seasons in Chicago.

Long last played for the Bears in 2019 before landing on injured reserve five weeks into the season with a hip issue. He retired from football in early 2020.

List