Former Bears OL Kyle Long suffered lower-leg injury, could miss training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s no denying that Kyle Long was a force on Chicago’s offensive line during his seven seasons with the Bears. The biggest issue was his injury concerns, as he played just 12 total games in his final two seasons in Chicago due to injury.

After taking a year off, where he served as a studio analyst at CBS Sports, Long made his return to the NFL signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

But Long has hit another injury roadblock after suffering a lower-leg injury that could hold him out of training camp, according to Ian Rapoport.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that there’s a chance Long might need surgery, but “we will see.”

The hope is that Long could return before the start of the regular season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Long took to Twitter to address his injury:

Long was a first-round selection by the Bears in 2013, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler at two different positions. He was a valuable part of their offensive line. But ultimately injuries plagued Long over the his last four seasons in Chicago.

Long last played for the Bears in 2019 before landing on injured reserve five weeks into the season with a hip issue. He retired from football in early 2020.

List

10 takeaways from Bears' second week of voluntary OTAs

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs lose OL Kyle Long to knee injury in voluntary workout

    The offensive line that the Kansas City Chiefs aggressively overhauled this offseason has taken a hit with a knee injury to veteran Kyle Long during voluntary workouts that could require surgery and keep him out of training camp. The 32-year-old Long came out of a one-year retirement designed largely to get him healthy to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs, who completely recast their offensive line after it was decimated by injuries and opt-outs last season. The Chiefs begin a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, then are off until reporting to training camp in late July.

  • Kyle Long may miss training camp with leg injury

    Kyle Long‘s comeback effort has hit a snag. NFL Media reports that Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out through training camp. Initial thoughts were that it would keep him out for the season, but the hope is that Long will be able to return to action before the start of the [more]

  • Vol Network analyst Tim Priest retires

    Longtime radio color analyst Tim Priest retires.

  • Could Bears DT Akiem Hicks be traded later this offseason?

    According to Jeremy Fowler, a potential Akiem Hicks trade isn't entirely off the table. It could heat up closer to Bears training camp.

  • Pulitzers go to Reuters, New York Times for reports on policing, COVID-19

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Reuters and the Minneapolis Star Tribune each won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday for stories on racial inequities in U.S. policing, while the New York Times and the Atlantic were honored for chronicling the COVID-19 pandemic, the two topics that dominated last year's news agenda. The Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for what the board called its "urgent, authoritative and nuanced" coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police last May, while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting. The Pulitzer Prizes https://www.pulitzer.org/article/2021-pulitzer-prize-announcement are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in a bequest to New York's Columbia University in his will.

  • 2021 MLB All-Star Game Predictions: Which Mets make NL roster and who fills out squad?

    Here’s a look at which National League players I’d pick for the starting spots right now, as well as ones who might still make a late run.

  • ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Is a Creepy Guru in Star-Studded Hulu Series

    Hulu reunites Kidman with creator David E. Kelley for another adaptation of a Liane Moriarty bestseller.

  • Browns new look secondary ranked third in the NFL by PFF

    The Cleveland Browns retooled their secondary in the offseason leading to high expectations including PFF ranking them third in the NFL.

  • Soaring prices draw both shrugs and screaming in Washington

    A continued inflation spike could make it a lot harder for the president to push through trillions of dollars in additional federal spending.

  • Top 4 takeaways from Lions minicamp

    On Jared Goff's arm, the RBs as receivers, the secondary and more

  • 10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing In Real Estate

    Investing in real estate can be both profitable and enjoyable. Whether you are hand-picking your primary residence or investing in a speculative or rental property, a lot of money can be made by astute investors. As of mid-March 2021, there are many macro- and microeconomic factors in play that could make buying real estate a risky endeavor.

  • 35 things you probably didn't know about 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

    Matthew Broderick stars as Ferris Bueller, a rebellious high schooler that embarks on an adventure in downtown Chicago.

  • Rams have high expectations for David Long Jr. as ‘big-time contributor’ at CB

    David Long Jr. hasn't done much as a 2019 third-round pick, but Sean McVay likes him as a potential starter this year.

  • How Kyle Shanahan reacted to George Kittle's 'I'm alive' joke

    Kyle Shanahan. Big thumbs up guy.

  • Lore and impact of Michael Jordan's 1997 'Flu Game' still relevant 24 years later

    As the Jazz attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998, Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' with the Bulls reaches its 24th anniversary.

  • Wife of El Chapo admits helping run Mexican drug cartel in US plea deal

    Emma Coronel Aispuro pleads guilty to three counts31-year-old says she conspired in husband’s 2015 prison break Emma Coronel Aispuro attends the sentencing of her husband, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, in Brooklyn in 2019. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters The wife of the Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has pleaded guilty to charges in the US and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, ap

  • The household items inflation is hitting hardest

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Michelle McGhee/AxiosWhile a 5% increase in the Consumer Price Index grabbed headlines on Thursday, a third of it was driven by higher prices for used cars and trucks, which jumped 29.7% from a year ago. And the gas index was up 56.2%.Why it matters: Underneath the hood of the CPI numbers, it's clear that not all items moved in tandem.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparation

  • Patriots' Mac Jones reveals nickname Cam Newton gave him

    Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.

  • Report: Kevin Durant’s ‘personal bodyguard’ pushed P.J. Tucker during on-court dispute

    At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?