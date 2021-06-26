Penn State football returns in 10 weeks
Penn State will open its second striaght season on the road in Big Ten play, the first time that has ever happened.
Former Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz says Penn State will be "100 percent ready to take that L" in September.
Tennessee offers Mississippi State commit Kylon Griffin.
Fully vaccinated tourists can skip pre-arrival testing by presenting their CDC vaccination card.
As the masks come off and COVID restrictions begin to ease, many “seasonal” illnesses are popping up — including parainfluenza and RSV.
Here is the latest on Michigan's quarterbacks, young football standouts, Juwan Howard's top recruiting targets more.
Josh Heupel knows better than most what it takes to be a college QB. Here's what the Tennessee football coach's dismissal of Kaidon Salter tells us.
It seemed too easy, too good to be true. After further review, it isn’t. The letter agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association from Tuesday of this week does indeed grant broad powers to all players to opt out of the 2021 season, regardless of whether they opted out in 2020 or whether they [more]
J.T. Tuimoloau's June official visit schedule is over a bit earlier than originally expected.
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
World champion Noah Lyles cruised into the 200m semi-finals at the US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene on Friday but was upstaged by 17-year-old prodigy Erriyon Knighton during opening heats.
Trae Young and the Hawks will make adjustments, but the Bucks may have found some long-term answers to slowing Young during their Game 2 rout.
The Seeker is changing college football at LSU.
The Oklahoma Sooners came in at the top of Phil Steele's preseason rankings and receive a bold proclamation.
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]
After a penalty for slow play, Maria Fassi said she found it difficult to keep her head in the game in the second half of her round.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
Credit the crowd, says Nelly Korda, for giving her the adrenaline needed to post a record-tying 9-under 63 on Friday.
Head coach Urban Meyer offered tepid praise for his old college quarterback.
Damian Lillard in 2019 on leaving the Trail Blazers to join a super team: What would be the fun in that?
Bubba Watson' tee shot on the par-4 second found the fairway and his driver head went along for the ride.