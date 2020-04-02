Former ASU quarterback Gus Farwell's balcony singing travels much farther than his Barcelona community

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson learns how former ASU quarterback Gus Farwell has united his Barcelona community during the global pandemic by singing from his balcony. The clips on social media have traveled much far and wide online, showing a sign of hope during the chaos. See the whole interview during "Pac-12 Playlist" on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

