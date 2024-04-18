Former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson breaks silence on booking for traffic violation

Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson presented himself to Fayetteville Police on Wednesday in an effort to process a misdemeanor traffic violation he received in 2023.

A report from WholeHogSports.com states that Jefferson was allegedly caught traveling at 113 mph in a 70-mph zone on May 18 of last year on Interstate 49 South in Washington County. Jefferson received a citation at 11:20 p.m. that night, the report states.

On Wednesday, Jefferson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center for reckless driving and for traveling more than 15 mph over the designated speed limit. He was released without bail shortly after he appeared for booking, according to detention center records referenced by WholeHogSports.

Jefferson took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the situation.

“I got a speeding ticket last year, in May, before the season,” Jefferson said Wednesday in a since-expired Instagram story. “Got a speeding ticket so I reported to court today. Today my court date… I ended up getting three days of community service. That’s why y’all see my mugshot and all that.

“But that’s what happened. It was a speeding ticket. I came back to Fayetteville only because I had court and to pay my fine and everything for speeding. I take full accountability for my actions, for what I did. But all that extra stuff about, ‘KJ did this’ and all these narratives y’all trying to paint, it’s not true, bro. I had a speeding ticket.”

Jefferson transferred to UCF after last season. UCF coach Gus Malzahn, a former high school coach in the Natural State and offensive coordinator for one season on Houston Nutt’s 2006 Razorbacks team, said in a statement that he and UCF had been aware of Jefferson’s situation prior to his booking.

“I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival at UCF. Since KJ has been here, he’s been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program,” Malzahn’s statement read.

Jefferson threw for 7,911 yards and combined for 88 touchdowns (67 passing) in parts of five seasons at Arkansas. He was the Hogs’ starting quarterback for the past three years.

