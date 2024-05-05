Former Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard announces transfer destination

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football safety Peyton Woodyard has announced that he will be transferring to the Oregon Ducks, following a few other former members of the Tide to make the move out west in the last few years.

Woodyard had a strong spring performance after enrolling early at the University of Alabama, but he will be taking his talents to Eugene to play for Dan Lanning at Oregon. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

After spending the spring in Tuscaloosa with new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and a few roster changes, Woodyard decided this move would be best for him.

BREAKING: Former Alabama Safety Peyton Woodyard has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports The Class of 2024 Safety enrolled at Alabama in January Will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/JbkUnhWmXF pic.twitter.com/8KGUFFpYZO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2024

