How former Alabama players performed in Week 3 of NFL Preseason

Week 3 of the NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday night. Over the last few days, a number of former Alabama football players have seen game action. Although the games do not count against a team’s win-loss record, it does provide valuable experience for younger players or players who are competing for a roster spot.

Alabama has a plethora of former players around the league and others who are continuing to push for a spot on an NFL roster.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how former Alabama football players performed during Week 3 of the NFL Preseason.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Falcons:

4 carries

18 RuYds

1 RuTD

1 reception

16 RecYds



(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Wallace’s Stats versus Falcons:

1 tackle

(Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

Hellams’ Stats versus Steelers:

8 tackles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Eagles:

5 carries

21 RuYds

2 receptions

22 RecYds

1 RecTD

Tony Brown

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown’s Stats versus Eagles:

2 tackles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ricks’ Stats versus Eagles:

3 tackles

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Young’s Stats versus Lions:

7 CMP / 12 ATT

73 PaYds

1 PaTD

3 carries

21 RuYds

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ray’s Stats versus Lions:

1 tackle

1 TFL

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Buggs’ Stats versus Panthers:

2 tackles

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jennings’ Stats versus Titans:

2 tackles

1 tackle for loss

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Titans:

1 tackle

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Bears:

7 carries

25 RuYds

1 RuTD

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mayden’s Stats versus Bears:

2 tackles

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Chiefs:

1 reception

53 RecYds

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Stats versus Giants:

1 tackle

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Battle’s Stats versus Commanders:

5 tackles

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Gore’s Stats versus Bengals:

6 carries

28 RuYds

3 receptions

23 RecYds

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Armour-Davis’ Stats versus Buccaneers:

3 tackles

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Jaguars:

4 CMP / 6 ATT

67 PaYds

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ Stats versus Jaguars:

2 tackles

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Ridley’s Stats versus Dolphins:

3 receptions

50 RecYds

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats versus Cowboys:

1 reception

22 RecYds

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders’ Stats versus Rams:

4 tackles

1 fumble recovery

Christopher Allen

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s Stats versus Rams:

4 tackles

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Forristall’s Stats versus Chiefs:

3 receptions

14 receiving yards

Henry To'oTo'o

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

To’oTo’o’s Stats versus Saints:

3 tackles

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Harris’ Stats versus Saints:

3 tackles

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire