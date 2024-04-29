Former Alabama OL Darrian Dalcourt signs with Baltimore Ravens as undrafted free agent

Unfortunately, not every college football player gets to realize their dreams of being selected in the NFL draft, however, that doesn’t mean that your career is over by any means. Roughly 30% of the league is made up of undrafted players, and NFL teams love cheap players for the sake of the salary cap.

Former Alabama OL Darrian Dalcourt was one of those guys who did not hear his name called over draft weekend. However, he was quickly scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent and will get his opportunity to show he belongs in the league.

Dalcourt started his career with the Crimson Tide back in 2019 and it ended there as well. It is almost unheard of in this day and age to go your whole collegiate career without transferring, but it is certainly a testament to his character. He was a part-time starter for three years with five starts in 2023, so he still is a pretty raw product.

#Alabama OL Darrian Dalcourt is headed to the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, according to his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/DsKAmYpmZS — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 28, 2024

