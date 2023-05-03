Former 3-time U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dead at the age of 32

Tori Bowie won three Olympic medals in 2016. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Tori Bowie, a three-time United States Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, died at the age of 32, her management company announced Wednesday. Bowie's agent, Kimberley Holland, told CNN that Bowie was found dead in her home in Florida. The cause of her death is not yet known.

"We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management wrote in a Twitter post. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie was born and grew up in Sand Hill, Mississippi, and won two state high school championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the long jump, and three state titles in the 4×100 relay.

She racked up a lot of accolades in a very short time during her 20s as well, beginning with two NCAA long jump championships during her time at Southern Mississippi in outdoor and indoor track in 2021. Bowie won all three of her Olympic medals in 2016 at the Rio Games after she took silver in the 100-meter dash, bronze in the 200-meter dash and gold as the anchor for the 4x100 relay alongside Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner.

RIP Queen Tori Bowie! 🙏🏾🤲🏾 We will never forget your blazing anchor at the RIO 2016 Olympic Games!



41.02 2nd fastest time in History from Lane 1! 🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Track_Gazette pic.twitter.com/a9AkvWeVAe — Summer Renaissance 🔥🎶🪩💃🏾 (@ShaCarri_HIVE) May 3, 2023

Bowie also won the 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. Two years earlier, she won bronze in the 100-meter dash at the 2015 championships in Beijing. She finished fourth in long jump at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar.

Other entities and athletes in the sport offered their condolences for the loss of a U.S. Olympian.

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

💔💔 too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner.



I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss pic.twitter.com/XwIGCkna59 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) May 3, 2023