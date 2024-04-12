Football's brightest stars will bounce back, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham's goals have slowed in the last couple of months (Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti predicted Friday that Kylian Mbappe and football's other brightest young stars would bounce back strongly after disappointing showings in the Champions League.

All four quarter-final first leg matches thrilled supporters this week but some of the brightest names in the game were below their best on the biggest stage.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe was frustrated in Barcelona's 3-2 win in the French capital, while Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger shackled Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Madrid's top goalscorer Jude Bellingham also struggled to make an impact in his team's white-knuckle 3-3 draw with the English champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Calm down, calm down, maybe in the first legs they were below their best, but new games are coming and watch out, watch out for the three (of them)," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Real Madrid visit Mallorca on Saturday looking to extend their eight-point lead in La Liga before second-placed Barcelona play at Cadiz later in the day.

Ancelotti said England international Bellingham, 20, was fulfilling his role, even though his early season goal spree has come to an end.

Bellingham has 20 goals across all competitions for Madrid but just three in his last 13 games.

"Bellingham's goal output is down, but that was a surprise," said the coach.

"He's doing his job, which is more as a midfielder, but in a footballing sense he's doing very well, not missing anything, just goals, which sooner or later will return."

The coach said forward Rodrygo Goes, who missed training on Friday, would be fit to face Mallorca.

rbs/gj