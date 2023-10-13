Football recruiting update: De Pere's Derrick Bunkelman, West De Pere's Andrew Baumgart make Division I commitments

Derrick Bunkelman has one of the biggest games of his prep football career Friday when De Pere hosts Ashwaubenon with a playoff berth on the line, but at least the Redbirds standout can play without any extra pressure.

The recruiting game sometimes can be even more stressful than the one played on the field, but that part is over now.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior linebacker secured his future Tuesday after committing to Drake University, an NCAA Division I school in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bunkelman received an offer from the Bulldogs on Sept. 27 after a phone conversation with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Smith.

He didn’t need much time to decide Drake was his future home. He already had good vibes about the program after he participated in its football camp in July.

There was some thought Bunkelman might convert to safety in college, but Smith told him during their discussions that the plan is to keep him at middle linebacker.

“I loved their coaches,” Bunkelman said. “There is love all around on the team, the campus. The academics were great. The coaches, that’s what really sold it for me.

“They brought me in. They loved the way I played, I loved the way they coached. Ultimately, that was the place I decided was going to be my home the next four to five years.”

Bunkelman performed well at several camps this summer, but he still had to be patient. The Drake offer was his first DI opportunity and the second offer he received along with one in June from DIII St. Scholastica.

“I was confident, but at the same time, I was unsure,” Bunkelman said about whether a DI offer would come his way. “Knowing that I have been talking to multiple schools, thinking that an offer might come at some point, going to a couple game-day visits.

“Then, finally, Coach Smith called me up and offered me. I was so thrilled to finally get that Division I offer.”

Bunkelman has blossomed during his career with the Redbirds after being moved up to varsity during his sophomore season.

His career was derailed temporarily after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a knee during basketball that winter, but he was intent to get back in time for his junior year on the gridiron.

Not only did he get back, he earned a starting spot.

“I was going to play my whole junior year, not miss any games,” Bunkelman said. "I pushed myself. My parents pushed me. My trainers pushed me. Friends and family were there. They got me to where I was.”

Bunkelman finished with 49 tackles while proving he was recovered from his injury — he played basketball after the football season and was part of the Redbirds' state championship team — but it was nothing like what he has put together during a dominating senior year.

He has enjoyed a total breakout with 93 total tackles, two interceptions and one sack in eight games as a monster in the middle of De Pere’s defense.

Bunkelman kicked off the year with a career-high 19 total tackles against Neenah and followed with 13 against Wausau West and 11 against Pulaski.

He has compiled 10 or more tackles in five games and is coming off a 15-tackle performance against Bay Port last Friday. Two weeks before facing the Pirates, he had 15 tackles and an interception against West De Pere.

The season now comes down to the game against the Jaguars. The winning team automatically earns a playoff spot, while the losing team must hope it qualifies when brackets are released Saturday.

“I’m feeling really confident in our senior group,” Bunkelman said. “We are very senior-led, I think, which is great. We have that drive that this is a must-win game. This is a playoff game already for us.

“Win and we are in. Lose and we are done. I think we have enough motivation and enough drive, our plays are going to work, we are going to get everything done. We are going to go win that ballgame on Friday.”

West De Pere's Andrew Baumgart announces commitment

West De Pere standout defensive lineman Andrew Baumgart announced his commitment Tuesday to play for Lindenwood University, a DI school in St. Charles, Missouri.

Lindenwood is part of the Ohio Valley Conference and became a provisional member in DI last year before becoming an active member this season.

The Lions are 3-3 in 2023 after going 7-3 in their first year at the DI level.

Baumgart said after a Week 5 win against Pulaski that “quite a few” colleges were talking to him about possibly playing linebacker, fullback or defensive tackle.

The 6-2, 245-pound Baumgart has been one of the best players in the area the last few seasons.

He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Fox River Classic-North as a junior last season when he had 53 total tackles and five sacks while helping lead the Phantoms to the WIAA Division 2 state title game.

Baumgart has been just as dominant as a senior.

He enters Week 9 with 30 tackles, including eight for loss, along with five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown against Ashwaubenon last month.

The Phantoms have used him at running back in certain packages. He has rushed 19 times for 143 yards and eight TDs and has scored at least one TD in each of the last three games.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Derrick Bunkelman, Andrew Baumgart commit to play Division I football