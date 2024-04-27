Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen drafted by New York Jets

(WFRV) – Fond du Lac native and former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was drafted by the New York Jets on Saturday.

With the Jets first pick in the fourth round (#134) of the 2024 NFL Draft, New York made the decision to make Allen’s dreams come true. Braelon entered this year’s NFL Draft as the youngest player on the board at just 20 years old after starting all three seasons with the Badgers and scoring 35 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career.

Braelon Allen’s journey from Fond du Lac star to NFL Draft

The former Fond du Lac football star will join the Jets who will have a ton of expectations tied to the organization this upcoming season. Allen will have a chance to learn from Breece Hall in the running back room in New York and play in an offense led by former Packers great Aaron Rodgers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.