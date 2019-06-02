Follow Live: Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

Game 3 action. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Follow along for play-by-play action and live analysis from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 1-1 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Final buzzer: 7-3 Boston

It couldn’t have been more of a disappointing night in St. Louis for the home crowd. On the other hand, the Bruins turned it around dramatically from their Game 2 loss at home. Their power play should be illegal. Their PK is *almost* as good as their power play. Their top line showed up to shut down the haters. Two very opposite teams on the ice tonight.

Third period

BOSTON GOAL, 7-2

And... on the power play too. Johansson tallies another with 1:25 left. Bruins end up 4-for-4 on the power play. They took four power play shots, and scored four power play goals. You literally cannot get better than that.

BOSTON GOAL, 6-2

Acciari scores an empty netter to seal the deal for Boston.

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 5-2

There’s sign of life again. The Blues get a power play goal (yes the Blues) ending Boston’s streak of 19 kills in a row. Parayko scores with a deflection off of Carlo in front.

Lots of stars witnessing a massacre tonight.

Lots of familiar faces taking in the #StanleyCup Final tonight! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Ze6fT7U8i — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 2, 2019

Second period

Final buzzer: 5-1 Boston

It only got uglier and uglier for St. Louis. They simply look starstruck by the Bruins. Things are getting dirty after the whistle, tensions are high, morale is low. Blues need to be careful on cheap shots like this. The third period will be gritty, guaranteed.

Perron and Rask exchange words. pic.twitter.com/oqYbmdoqpU — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 2, 2019

JAKE ALLEN ALERT! For the first time since April 3rd, Jake Allen takes the net for the St. Louis Blues. Binnington takes a seat on the bench after allowing 5 goals on 19 shots.

Here comes Jake Allen. pic.twitter.com/ZfrN2Vblsd — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 2, 2019

BOSTON GOAL, 5-1

Just when things were looking up for St. Louis, they take another unnecessary penalty, and yes, the Bruins capitalize again. Like clockwork. They are 3-3 on the power play tonight with an addition from Krug.

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 4-1

The Blues finally sustain some pressure in Boston’s end and give the fans something to cheer about! Barbashev puts one past Rask to cut the lead to something manageable if they can gain some momentum here. Fourth liners have been big this series.

A big shift by the fourth line again and Ivan Barbashev finishes it with his third goal of the playoffs. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/uz3o1ntRlr — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 2, 2019

Puck deflects off both of McAvoy’s skates and just like that it’s a three-goal game pic.twitter.com/WXNaZap0hU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 2, 2019

BOSTON GOAL, 4-0

41 seconds later, it’s now four goals on last five shots for Boston. Another power play goal, scored by Pastrnak, who also needed to get the monkey off his back. His patience on this play proves why he’s such a dangerous goal scorer. The top line is buzzing, which is clearly nothing but trouble for St. Louis.

First intermission

This is about the only good thing going right now for the Blues.

Laila Anderson: @StLouisBlues fan, TV host extraordinaire and all-round amazing human being. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bR26K3owen — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2019

First period

Final buzzer: 3-0 Boston.

St. Louis waited 49 years... for this? Yikes. A rough start to say the least. It’s quiet and eerie heading into intermission as the Bruins scored on three of their final four shots in the period. Deflating.

BOSTON GOAL, 3-0

Cue the video replay drama! We almost made it an entire period – 19:51 to be exact.

GOAL. Kuraly makes it 3-0 now. Another five-hole goal allowed by Binnington. pic.twitter.com/5umeMa6E5T — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 2, 2019

Tough look here for Binnington with a gaping five-hole goal. The Blues decide to challenge the goal for being offside, but after the video analytics team got to work, they determined that it was indeed, onside. The Blues will now lose their timeout, and start the second period shorthanded.

BOSTON GOAL, 2-0

Coyle picks up the puck below his own goal line and carries it through most of the neutral zone. He then dishes it over to Johansson, who sends it back on a beauty no-look pass, and Coyle has most of the top of the net to bury it. A great play from end to end.

GOAL. Charlie Coyle makes it 2-0 in favor of Boston. pic.twitter.com/ijFdxEyGRb — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 2, 2019

Schenn: “We're soaring... flying...”

BOSTON GOAL, 1-0

The Bruins strike first on the power play, shocking, I know! Bergeron won the draw (he struggled big time in the circle last game) and tipped in a Krug shot for his first of the series.

He was FIRED up afterwards. Feels good to get the monkey off the back!

The Blues tally the first massive hit of the game, as Blais steamrolls Backes. He gets his hands up a little high, though.

Pre-game

The incredible story of Laila Anderson continues. The 10-year-old Blues superfan led a “Let’s Go Blues” chant ahead of puck drop at Game 3. This year she battled through an extremely rare disease, HLH, and has since become an inspiration for the Blues players, and a part of their team.

It is CRAZY in St. Louis, and rightfully so. You’ll get chills from this anthem.

Charles Glenn just brought the HOUSE DOWN with this rendition of the National Anthem.



Anyone else get chills when the crowd took over? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dj5uk5uhqn — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2019

St. Louis native and renowned actor Jon Hamm is in attendance to watch his hometown team in their first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years.

"I literally brought Pepto-Bismol." 😂😂😂@StLouisBlues superfan Jon Hamm is well prepared for the intensity of #StanleyCup hockey. pic.twitter.com/TxbJSseCij — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 1, 2019

