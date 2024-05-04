FNF: Alexandria steals game one with 1-0 win over Rummel Friday

METAIRIE, La. — No. 6 Alexandria defeated No. 3 Archbishop Rummel, 1-0 Friday night in game one of their Division I Select quarterfinal series at Mike Miley Stadium.

Game two is set for noon Saturday at Mike Miley. If the Raiders force a game three, that is scheduled to begin around 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

