Flyers sign 6-foot-4 college defenseman to his entry-level contract

The Flyers on Monday signed prospect Hunter McDonald to his two-year entry-level contract.

McDonald, a 6-foot-4 defenseman who turns 22 years old in May, played two years at Northeastern. He was a plus-24 over 58 games with the Huskies and recorded 20 points (two goals, 18 assists).

The 2022 sixth-round draft pick is a mobile skater and physical defender.

Hunter McDonald showing his physical brand of defense against Alexis Gendron. pic.twitter.com/OTCzsV9uZy — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) July 5, 2023

"It's hard not to love the kid," Flyers assistant director of player development Nick Schultz said last summer. "You watch him out there, like, he's so competitive and the size that he has."

McDonald joined AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley in March. He has two assists and a plus-5 mark in nine games for the Phantoms.

The lefty shot is projected to open next season in Lehigh Valley and will compete for a call-up to the Flyers.

