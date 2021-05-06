Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at press conference for Logan Paul fight

Jake Paul confronts Floyd Mayweather (Instagram/FloydMayweather)

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Jake Paul were involved in a brawl at the press conference for the legendary boxer’s exhibition bout with Logan Paul.

The fight broke out when YouTube star Paul, who recently knocked out Ben Askren in his third professional fight, swiped Mayweather’s hat.

“Let's make it happen, yes sir, don't be calling Al Haymon [Mayweather’s advisor], for one night, got your hat,” Paul could be heard saying after coming head-to-head with the undefeated boxer.

Paul then ran away as Mayweather chased him to spark a confrontation between both camps.

Paul appeared to get away from Mayweather, who could be see on his Instagram live stream searching for the brother of Logan, shouting: "Where’s that mother f*****? When I catch you, I’m going to kill you. I'll f** you up mother f*****, I’ll kill you.”

Before the chaos unfolded, Mayweather was jovial with Logan Paul as they promoted their exhibition fight on 6 June.

After posing on stage, Mayweather insistsed to him it was not a “fight” and that he guaranteed a knockout.

“I’m 100 per cent sure it’s going to be a knockout,” Mayweather said. “It’s not really a fight for me. It is to him. For me, it’s just going out and doing what I do. This is all about entertainment. This is the biggest event since Covid hit.

“It’s a fight for him. The last time I went out to perform in Japan, I know it was only two minutes, but hopefully it’ll be a little bit longer.

“He’s a fake fighter, I’m a real fighter. It’s going to be fun. On my worst day I’m still going to be Floyd Mayweather and do what I do.”

